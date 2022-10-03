Are InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) closed at 6.59 up 14.87% from its previous closing price of $5.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7168852 shares were traded. INM reached its highest trading level at $9.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when ADAMS ERIC A bought 14,160 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 12,659 led to the insider holds 59,003 shares of the business.

ADAMS ERIC A bought 8,560 shares of INM for $7,276 on Apr 13. The President & CEO now owns 44,843 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, COLWILL BRUCE, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,438 and bolstered with 11,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INM has reached a high of $59.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INM has traded an average of 798.88K shares per day and 1.7M over the past ten days. A total of 0.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.90M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.83% stake in the company. Shares short for INM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 102.31k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.98 and $-1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1. EPS for the following year is $-0.49, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.35 and $-0.64.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.19M and the low estimate is $5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 390.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.