As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) offers stability

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) closed the day trading at 6.03 up 2.38% from the previous closing price of $5.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4907724 shares were traded. EGO reached its highest trading level at $6.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.80.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EGO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 09, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $12.

BofA/Merrill Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on March 04, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGO has reached a high of $12.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EGO traded about 2.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EGO traded about 2.21M shares per day. A total of 183.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.85M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EGO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 5.54M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $288.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $288.51M to a low estimate of $288.51M. As of the current estimate, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $248.06M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $308.17M, an increase of 26.00% over than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $308.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $308.17M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $926M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $970.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $940.91M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $990M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.