As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) offers stability

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) closed the day trading at 4.23 up 30.15% from the previous closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.9800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1792105 shares were traded. OIIM reached its highest trading level at $4.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OIIM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2015, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3.50 to $1.75.

Northland Capital reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on October 08, 2014, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, O2Micro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 84.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OIIM has reached a high of $6.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3996, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7723.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OIIM traded about 51.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OIIM traded about 285.38k shares per day. A total of 29.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.64M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OIIM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 62.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 139.51k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $21.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.7M to a low estimate of $21.6M. As of the current estimate, O2Micro International Limited’s year-ago sales were $24.13M, an estimated decrease of -10.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OIIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.1M, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $111.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.1M and the low estimate is $108.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.