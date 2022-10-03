As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) offers stability

The closing price of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) was 0.48 for the day, down -19.43% from the previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1157 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8256205 shares were traded. PBTS reached its highest trading level at $0.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PBTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3385, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7104.

Shares Statistics:

PBTS traded an average of 2.66M shares per day over the past three months and 9.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.60M. Insiders hold about 19.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.78% stake in the company. Shares short for PBTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 0.47, compared to 7.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.