As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) offers stability

The closing price of Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) was 4.05 for the day, up 1.00% from the previous closing price of $4.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1095597 shares were traded. PRPL reached its highest trading level at $4.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRPL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 02, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $6.50 from $10 previously.

On March 02, 2022, Truist reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $5.

KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when McGarvey Casey Kale bought 30,000 shares for $2.85 per share. The transaction valued at 85,500 led to the insider holds 78,718 shares of the business.

DICAMILLO GARY T bought 10,000 shares of PRPL for $26,600 on Sep 07. The Director now owns 113,083 shares after completing the transaction at $2.66 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Roddy Jack, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $2.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,480 and bolstered with 14,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRPL has reached a high of $22.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4751, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7474.

Shares Statistics:

PRPL traded an average of 2.50M shares per day over the past three months and 9.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.54M. Shares short for PRPL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.79, compared to 9.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.58% and a Short% of Float of 22.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $669.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $637.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $654.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $726.23M, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $738.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $789.8M and the low estimate is $673.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.