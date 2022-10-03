Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $1.63 in the most recent trading day, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) closed at 1.85, up 13.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1219244 shares were traded. ATHX reached its highest trading level at $1.8950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATHX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 25, 2020, BofA/Merrill started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On August 26, 2019, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Dawson James initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2019, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Camardo Daniel A. bought 132,800 shares for $0.77 per share. The transaction valued at 102,256 led to the insider holds 132,800 shares of the business.

Kola Ismail bought 85,000 shares of ATHX for $81,702 on Nov 19. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Macleod ivor, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $1.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,706 and bolstered with 146,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATHX has reached a high of $35.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9990, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.7510.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.09M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATHX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.3M with a Short Ratio of 0.37, compared to 28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 8.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.17 and $-0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.26. EPS for the following year is $-0.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.1 and $-0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.51M, down -47.20% from the average estimate.