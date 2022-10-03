Considering HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $4.18 in the most recent trading day, HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) closed at 3.90, down -6.70%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2824774 shares were traded. BEAT reached its highest trading level at $4.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6500.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BEAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAT has reached a high of $5.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6578, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8468.

The stock has traded on average 3.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.85M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 77.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 102.01k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.33, with high estimates of $-0.33 and low estimates of $-0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.97 and $-1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.1. EPS for the following year is $-0.94, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.47 and $-1.41.