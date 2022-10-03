Considering Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $18.45 in the most recent trading day, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) closed at 18.50, up 0.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1608429 shares were traded. SG reached its highest trading level at $19.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on June 27, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On June 15, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $22.

On April 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $32.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on April 12, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Carr Chris sold 29,699 shares for $17.41 per share. The transaction valued at 516,918 led to the insider holds 170,920 shares of the business.

McPhail James sold 24,422 shares of SG for $425,115 on Sep 26. The Chief Development Officer now owns 163,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.41 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Ayele Wouleta, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 9,259 shares for $20.02 each. As a result, the insider received 185,402 and left with 140,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SG has reached a high of $56.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 109.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.09M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.06M with a Short Ratio of 9.06, compared to 7.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.09% and a Short% of Float of 17.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.34, with high estimates of $-0.27 and low estimates of $-0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.26 and $-1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.48. EPS for the following year is $-1.12, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.88 and $-1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $522.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $530.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.87M, up 56.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $743.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $780.86M and the low estimate is $690.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.