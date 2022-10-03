FREY (FREYR Battery) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, FREYR Battery’s stock clocked out at 14.24, up 3.87% from its previous closing price of $13.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2761996 shares were traded. FREY reached its highest trading level at $14.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.68.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FREY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $19 from $11 previously.

On June 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

On December 17, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on December 17, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has reached a high of $16.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FREY traded 2.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.61M. Insiders hold about 24.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FREY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 4.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.31, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.3, with high estimates of $-0.25 and low estimates of $-0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.04 and $-1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.13. EPS for the following year is $-1.45, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.94 and $-1.91.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $141M and the low estimate is $11.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 832.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.