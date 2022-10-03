FXLV (F45 Training Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) closed at 3.09 in the last session, up 41.10% from day before closing price of $2.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.9000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36990405 shares were traded. FXLV reached its highest trading level at $3.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8400.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FXLV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 300,000 shares for $2.53 per share. The transaction valued at 758,730 led to the insider holds 9,728,141 shares of the business.

KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 365,000 shares of FXLV for $983,127 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 9,604,530 shares after completing the transaction at $2.69 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $2.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 665,975 and bolstered with 9,454,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FXLV has reached a high of $16.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3280, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7632.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FXLV traded on average about 1.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.73M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FXLV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.49, compared to 2.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 8.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $-1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $50.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.5M to a low estimate of $23M. As of the current estimate, F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.83M, an estimated increase of 87.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.66M, an increase of 112.20% over than the figure of $87.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FXLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $274.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.02M, up 72.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $282.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $342.74M and the low estimate is $147.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.