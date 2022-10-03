HL (Hecla Mining Company): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $3.85 in the most recent trading day, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) closed at 3.94, up 2.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8881462 shares were traded. HL reached its highest trading level at $4.0650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on May 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6.25 from $6.50 previously.

On April 13, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $6.25 to $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hecla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1970.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HL has reached a high of $7.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1474, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0142.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 539.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 515.88M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.19M with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 14.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.01, compared to 0.03 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.42.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $190.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $197M to a low estimate of $183.1M. As of the current estimate, Hecla Mining Company’s year-ago sales were $219.29M, an estimated decrease of -13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.99M, a decrease of -4.40% over than the figure of $-13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $191.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $178.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $835M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $733.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $769.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $807.47M, down -4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $777.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $879M and the low estimate is $689.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.