How is Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: APLS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $65.41 in the most recent trading day, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) closed at 68.30, up 4.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2088137 shares were traded. APLS reached its highest trading level at $69.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Machiels Alec sold 1,250 shares for $66.00 per share. The transaction valued at 82,500 led to the insider holds 263,774 shares of the business.

Dunlop A. Sinclair sold 15,000 shares of APLS for $975,000 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 240,679 shares after completing the transaction at $65.00 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Deschatelets Pascal, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $63.98 each. As a result, the insider received 767,760 and left with 950,780 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 74.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $70.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.83M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.37M with a Short Ratio of 6.85, compared to 9.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.79% and a Short% of Float of 12.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.07 and a low estimate of $-1.68, while EPS last year was $-2.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.33, with high estimates of $-1.08 and low estimates of $-1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-5.02 and $-7.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.59. EPS for the following year is $-4.4, with 13 analysts recommending between $-2.86 and $-6.57.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $16.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21M to a low estimate of $13.19M. As of the current estimate, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $500k, an estimated increase of 3,288.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.56M, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $267.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $452.59M and the low estimate is $109.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 224.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.