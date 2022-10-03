How is Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) closed at 6.09 in the last session, down -1.62% from day before closing price of $6.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7647396 shares were traded. BBBY reached its highest trading level at $6.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BBBY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wedbush Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on August 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Arnal Gustavo sold 12,500 shares for $29.95 per share. The transaction valued at 374,375 led to the insider holds 255,396 shares of the business.

Arnal Gustavo sold 42,513 shares of BBBY for $1,029,824 on Aug 16. The EVP, CFO now owns 267,896 shares after completing the transaction at $24.22 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Cohen Ryan, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5,000,000 shares for $21.17 each. As a result, the insider received 105,845,055 and left with 2,780,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBBY has reached a high of $30.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BBBY traded on average about 44.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.83M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.44M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.56M with a Short Ratio of 0.66, compared to 24.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35.72% and a Short% of Float of 101.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.99 and a low estimate of $-2.99, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.13, with high estimates of $-0.44 and low estimates of $-1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.09 and $-8.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-6.06. EPS for the following year is $-3.42, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $-7.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.87B, down -17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.59B and the low estimate is $6.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.