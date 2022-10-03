How is Riot Blockchain Inc.’s (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $7.09 in the most recent trading day, Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) closed at 7.01, down -1.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12668977 shares were traded. RIOT reached its highest trading level at $7.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.89.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RIOT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On June 28, 2022, Compass Point Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $14.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $39.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 10,000 shares for $6.69 per share. The transaction valued at 66,900 led to the insider holds 3,750 shares of the business.

Marleau Hubert sold 2,500 shares of RIOT for $44,325 on Apr 07. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $17.73 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Brooks Megan M., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $25.91 each. As a result, the insider received 129,550 and left with 69,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $46.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 154.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.78M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.60, compared to 26.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.25% and a Short% of Float of 22.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $-0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $-0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $-0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $454.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $292.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $363.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.24M, up 70.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $583.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $791.2M and the low estimate is $355.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.