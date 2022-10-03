I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT).

The price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) closed at 14.76 in the last session, down -1.14% from day before closing price of $14.93. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6500530 shares were traded. CHPT reached its highest trading level at $15.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On April 21, 2022, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. initiated its Buy rating on April 21, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Chavez Rebecca sold 3,761 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,162 led to the insider holds 260,404 shares of the business.

Hughes Michael D sold 14,269 shares of CHPT for $228,287 on Sep 21. The now owns 955,094 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, Gerdes Henrik, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,384 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 38,141 and left with 93,314 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $28.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHPT traded on average about 10.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 339.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.88M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 42.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.09, compared to 45.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.54% and a Short% of Float of 15.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.44 and $-1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.78. EPS for the following year is $-0.56, with 15 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $499.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $458.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $476.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.01M, up 97.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $743.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.2M and the low estimate is $600M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.