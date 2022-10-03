I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK).

After closing at $26.96 in the most recent trading day, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) closed at 27.14, up 0.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1630568 shares were traded. DK reached its highest trading level at $27.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $21.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when Delek US Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares for $40.27 per share. The transaction valued at 425,291 led to the insider holds 34,311,278 shares of the business.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. sold 68 shares of DK for $2,726 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 34,332,400 shares after completing the transaction at $40.09 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Delek US Holdings, Inc., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,224 shares for $40.15 each. As a result, the insider received 450,650 and left with 34,321,839 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Delek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 56.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DK has reached a high of $34.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 70.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.50M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.44M with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 3.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.69% and a Short% of Float of 8.75%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.93, compared to 0.80 this year.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.67 and a low estimate of $3.05, while EPS last year was $-0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.5, with high estimates of $4.69 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.65 and $-0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.35. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.81 and $-0.16.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $4.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.48B to a low estimate of $3.79B. As of the current estimate, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.19B, an estimated increase of 83.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.93B, an increase of 54.40% less than the figure of $83.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.63B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.65B, up 57.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.94B and the low estimate is $10.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.