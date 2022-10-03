I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL).

The price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) closed at 4.15 in the last session, down -19.10% from day before closing price of $5.13. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.9800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3168059 shares were traded. OCUL reached its highest trading level at $5.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OCUL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2021, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when SUMMER ROAD LLC bought 18,800 shares for $4.04 per share. The transaction valued at 75,988 led to the insider holds 6,094,761 shares of the business.

SUMMER ROAD LLC bought 1,200 shares of OCUL for $4,920 on Sep 28. The 10% Owner now owns 6,075,961 shares after completing the transaction at $4.10 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, SUMMER ROAD LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 130,000 shares for $4.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 608,322 and bolstered with 6,074,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCUL has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2242, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9134.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OCUL traded on average about 685.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.78M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.85M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OCUL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.24, compared to 3.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.61 and $-0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.79. EPS for the following year is $-0.72, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.53 and $-0.94.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $16M to a low estimate of $13.5M. As of the current estimate, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.82M, an estimated increase of 31.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.52M, up 40.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.17M and the low estimate is $72.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.