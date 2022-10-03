In spite of Leslie’s Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LESL) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) closed at 14.71 up 1.66% from its previous closing price of $14.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3146812 shares were traded. LESL reached its highest trading level at $15.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Leslie’s Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $16 from $28 previously.

On June 23, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $16.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Gazaway Brad sold 3,335 shares for $14.82 per share. The transaction valued at 49,425 led to the insider holds 130,447 shares of the business.

LaBode Moyo sold 4,696 shares of LESL for $82,086 on May 12. The Chief Merchandising Officer now owns 11,554 shares after completing the transaction at $17.48 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Weddell Steven M, who serves as the of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $19.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 495,000 and bolstered with 1,411,377 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Leslie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LESL has reached a high of $24.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LESL has traded an average of 2.55M shares per day and 7.42M over the past ten days. A total of 182.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.88M. Shares short for LESL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.12M with a Short Ratio of 9.14, compared to 24.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.19% and a Short% of Float of 15.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LESL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.