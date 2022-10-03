In spite of Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HOOD) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) closed at 10.10 up 3.38% from its previous closing price of $9.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7907620 shares were traded. HOOD reached its highest trading level at $10.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Robinhood Markets Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11.50 to $9.50.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr sold 27,181 shares for $10.11 per share. The transaction valued at 274,841 led to the insider holds 211,567 shares of the business.

Warnick Jason sold 20,000 shares of HOOD for $213,414 on Aug 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 415,084 shares after completing the transaction at $10.67 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 110,000 shares for $10.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,180,069 and left with 228,748 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has reached a high of $43.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HOOD has traded an average of 11.54M shares per day and 10.19M over the past ten days. A total of 874.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 563.37M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 45.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 56.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 8.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $-2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.34, with high estimates of $-0.22 and low estimates of $-0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.14 and $-1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.49. EPS for the following year is $-0.94, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.55 and $-1.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $323.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $409.1M to a low estimate of $287.2M. As of the current estimate, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $521.84M, an estimated decrease of -38.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, down -19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.99B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.