In spite of Solid Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLDB) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Solid Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.47, down -0.34% from its previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0016 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1992787 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLDB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 12, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On May 27, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on March 16, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Morris Carl Ashley sold 22,665 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 24,932 led to the insider holds 255,209 shares of the business.

Schneider Joel Solomon Zev sold 30,504 shares of SLDB for $33,554 on Mar 14. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 236,270 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Ganot Ilan, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 463 shares for $1.12 each. As a result, the insider received 519 and left with 2,518 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLDB has reached a high of $2.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6751, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9062.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLDB traded 431.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 525.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.92M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 628.14k with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 8.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.23, while EPS last year was $-0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.71 and $-0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.79. EPS for the following year is $-0.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.37 and $-0.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $2.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.9M to a low estimate of $1.2M. As of the current estimate, Solid Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.26M, an estimated increase of 100.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.15M, a decrease of -39.20% less than the figure of $100.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.62M, down -45.70% from the average estimate.