In What Direction Will Bruker Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Goes From Here?

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) closed the day trading at 53.06 up 0.42% from the previous closing price of $52.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1511955 shares were traded. BRKR reached its highest trading level at $54.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRKR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on August 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $80 from $70 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when LAUKIEN FRANK H bought 1,710 shares for $57.64 per share. The transaction valued at 98,559 led to the insider holds 38,476,233 shares of the business.

LAUKIEN FRANK H sold 26,790 shares of BRKR for $1,835,297 on Feb 18. The CEO, President now owns 38,474,523 shares after completing the transaction at $68.51 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, LAUKIEN FRANK H, who serves as the CEO, President of the company, sold 26,200 shares for $68.12 each. As a result, the insider received 1,784,744 and left with 38,460,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bruker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRKR has reached a high of $87.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRKR traded about 699.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRKR traded about 875.45k shares per day. A total of 149.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.92M. Insiders hold about 26.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BRKR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 2.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Dividends & Splits

BRKR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.37.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.34 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.29. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.66 and $2.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.73B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.