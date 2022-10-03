In What Direction Will CleanSpark Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) was 3.18 for the day, down -0.93% from the previous closing price of $3.21. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2342585 shares were traded. CLSK reached its highest trading level at $3.4350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1700.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLSK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 03, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony bought 4,400 shares for $10.25 per share. The transaction valued at 45,100 led to the insider holds 77,757 shares of the business.

Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony bought 3,357 shares of CLSK for $37,531 on Feb 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 73,357 shares after completing the transaction at $11.18 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Wood Thomas Leigh, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $8.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 130,500 and bolstered with 60,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLSK has reached a high of $23.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0054.

Shares Statistics:

CLSK traded an average of 2.35M shares per day over the past three months and 3.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.33M. Insiders hold about 9.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CLSK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 7.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.02% and a Short% of Float of 17.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $-0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $-0.18, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $-0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $157.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.44M, up 217.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $226.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $249.6M and the low estimate is $180.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.