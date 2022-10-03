Innovid Corp. (CTV) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) closed the day trading at 2.71 up 11.98% from the previous closing price of $2.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1525161 shares were traded. CTV reached its highest trading level at $3.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4000.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.70.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Innovid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTV has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3699.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTV traded about 458.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTV traded about 641.72k shares per day. A total of 132.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.45M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CTV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.59, compared to 553.93k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.1 and $-0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $138.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.29M, up 53.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187M and the low estimate is $176.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.