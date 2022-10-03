Invest in SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) closed at 0.91 in the last session, down -4.44% from day before closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0421 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2087587 shares were traded. SDC reached its highest trading level at $0.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9054.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SDC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $2.30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when WALLMAN RICHARD F sold 100,285 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 200,700 led to the insider holds 76,822 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDC has reached a high of $7.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2557, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7644.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SDC traded on average about 4.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 120.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.97M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SDC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.58, compared to 22.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.66% and a Short% of Float of 24.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.1 and $-0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.52. EPS for the following year is $-0.41, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.11 and $-0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $638.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $592.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $615.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $637.61M, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $704.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $742M and the low estimate is $652.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.