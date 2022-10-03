Investing in Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) closed at 19.12 up 1.86% from its previous closing price of $18.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1011841 shares were traded. CDMO reached its highest trading level at $20.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

On November 10, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $12.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on November 10, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Hancock Richard B sold 3,321 shares for $17.12 per share. The transaction valued at 56,844 led to the insider holds 36,881 shares of the business.

Hancock Richard B sold 5,000 shares of CDMO for $96,979 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 37,215 shares after completing the transaction at $19.40 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Green Nicholas Stewart, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 19,058 shares for $19.22 each. As a result, the insider received 366,278 and left with 69,708 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 80.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDMO has reached a high of $34.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDMO has traded an average of 577.68K shares per day and 729.47k over the past ten days. A total of 61.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Shares short for CDMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.63M with a Short Ratio of 8.20, compared to 5.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.10% and a Short% of Float of 10.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $33.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $34.9M to a low estimate of $32.29M. As of the current estimate, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.81M, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $142.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.6M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $190.18M and the low estimate is $170.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.