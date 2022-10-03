Investing in Compass Inc. (COMP) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Compass Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.32, down -0.43% from its previous closing price of $2.33. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2186596 shares were traded. COMP reached its highest trading level at $2.4350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COMP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on July 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On June 21, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Wilkie Danielle J. sold 1,109 shares for $2.81 per share. The transaction valued at 3,116 led to the insider holds 302 shares of the business.

Sirosh Joseph sold 78,702 shares of COMP for $288,049 on Aug 19. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 328,555 shares after completing the transaction at $3.66 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Sirosh Joseph, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 71,880 shares for $4.04 each. As a result, the insider received 290,395 and left with 407,257 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMP has reached a high of $13.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3682, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8351.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COMP traded 4.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 427.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 403.87M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COMP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 15.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.7 and $-1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.91. EPS for the following year is $-0.36, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.06 and $-0.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $2.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $2.05B. As of the current estimate, Compass Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.56B, an estimated increase of 35.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.42B, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.65B and the low estimate is $7.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.