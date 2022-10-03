Investing in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.24, down -17.34% from its previous closing price of $2.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1070157 shares were traded. GROV reached its highest trading level at $2.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GROV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on June 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares for $3.77 per share. The transaction valued at 242,577 led to the insider holds 32,163 shares of the business.

Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of GROV for $242,577 on Sep 21. The 10% Owner now owns 32,163 shares after completing the transaction at $3.77 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Sculptor Capital Management, I, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 104,400 shares for $4.76 each. As a result, the insider received 497,464 and left with 40,871 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROV has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8342, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.0563.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GROV traded 1.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.88M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.00% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.