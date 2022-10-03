Is Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $1.16 in the most recent trading day, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) closed at 1.19, up 2.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1126898 shares were traded. CLVS reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLVS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 18, 2020, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $33.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on April 27, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when MUEHL DANIEL W sold 2,234 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 2,681 led to the insider holds 99,161 shares of the business.

IVERS-READ GILLIAN C sold 2,234 shares of CLVS for $2,681 on Sep 02. The now owns 288,919 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Harding Thomas C., who serves as the of the company, sold 172 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider received 206 and left with 3,674 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLVS has reached a high of $4.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3516, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7420.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 144.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.18, compared to 41.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.86% and a Short% of Float of 20.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.38 and a low estimate of $-0.43, while EPS last year was $-0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.41, with high estimates of $-0.37 and low estimates of $-0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.64 and $-1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.66. EPS for the following year is $-0.85, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.67 and $-1.08.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $37.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39M to a low estimate of $35.1M. As of the current estimate, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.82M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $161M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $146.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.76M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $196.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $246M and the low estimate is $151.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.