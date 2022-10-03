Is The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) closed at 1.50 in the last session, down -0.66% from day before closing price of $1.51. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2383050 shares were traded. REAL reached its highest trading level at $1.5650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4750.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $3 from $14 previously.

On August 10, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $2.75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Sahi Levesque Rati sold 14,146 shares for $2.32 per share. The transaction valued at 32,819 led to the insider holds 667,843 shares of the business.

Sahi Levesque Rati sold 11,655 shares of REAL for $28,738 on Aug 20. The President now owns 681,989 shares after completing the transaction at $2.47 per share. On Aug 20, another insider, Lo Steve Ming, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 8,015 shares for $2.47 each. As a result, the insider received 19,768 and left with 277,254 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REAL has reached a high of $17.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3402, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5602.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REAL traded on average about 4.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.20M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for REAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 15.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.92% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.31 and a low estimate of $-0.59, while EPS last year was $-0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.34, with high estimates of $-0.22 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.22 and $-1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.47. EPS for the following year is $-1.07, with 15 analysts recommending between $-0.76 and $-1.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $668.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $641.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $655.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $467.69M, up 40.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $825.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $922M and the low estimate is $724.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.