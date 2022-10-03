Is this a Prime Time To acquire Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) stock

The price of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) closed at 1.59 in the last session, down -7.56% from day before closing price of $1.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172905 shares were traded. GMDA reached its highest trading level at $1.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GMDA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on November 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On May 26, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $13.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on May 26, 2020, with a $13 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMDA has reached a high of $4.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3916, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7085.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GMDA traded on average about 628.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 773.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.65M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GMDA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 4.09, compared to 2.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.27 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $-0.26 and low estimates of $-0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.09 and $-1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.19. EPS for the following year is $-0.99, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.76 and $-1.35.