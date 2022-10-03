It’s a good day to be an Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) shareholder

In the latest session, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) closed at 3.65 up 3.11% from its previous closing price of $3.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2886369 shares were traded. EQX reached its highest trading level at $3.7050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4400.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Equinox Gold Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equinox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQX has reached a high of $9.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8048, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8213.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EQX has traded an average of 2.23M shares per day and 2.76M over the past ten days. A total of 303.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.62M. Insiders hold about 8.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EQX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 9.81M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.