It’s a good day to be an Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Ocugen Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.78, down -1.11% from its previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3956139 shares were traded. OCGN reached its highest trading level at $1.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OCGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.90 and its Current Ratio is at 11.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on August 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 02, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.50.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on June 02, 2022, with a $4.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Castillo Kirsten sold 42,000 shares for $2.91 per share. The transaction valued at 122,220 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Kumar Ramesh sold 7,500 shares of OCGN for $19,275 on Jul 18. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.57 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, Musunuri Shankar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $2.72 each. As a result, the insider received 408,000 and left with 752,540 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has reached a high of $17.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4350, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9292.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OCGN traded 5.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 215.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.15M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OCGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 53.94M with a Short Ratio of 7.67, compared to 54.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.01% and a Short% of Float of 34.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.26 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.32. EPS for the following year is $-0.33, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.13 and $-0.5.