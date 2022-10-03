It’s an appealing income play to consider BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS)

After closing at $9.28 in the most recent trading day, BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) closed at 9.26, down -0.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5205941 shares were traded. BTRS reached its highest trading level at $9.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BTRS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Keefe Bruyette on January 07, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On November 08, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On August 24, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 24, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Pinado Steven sold 141,253 shares for $9.30 per share. The transaction valued at 1,313,653 led to the insider holds 508,150 shares of the business.

Eng Joe bought 30,590 shares of BTRS for $148,362 on Jun 10. The Chief Information Officer now owns 78,528 shares after completing the transaction at $4.85 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Herning Andrew J, who serves as the Senior Vice President, Finance of the company, sold 5,496 shares for $4.93 each. As a result, the insider received 27,095 and left with 93,105 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTRS has reached a high of $11.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 164.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.25M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BTRS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 3.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 5.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.34 and $-0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.39. EPS for the following year is $-0.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.21 and $-0.26.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $41.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.02M to a low estimate of $39.49M. As of the current estimate, BTRS Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.59M, an estimated increase of 29.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.18M, an increase of 36.10% over than the figure of $29.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $168.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $165M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $166.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131.57M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $207.7M and the low estimate is $198.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.