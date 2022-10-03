It’s an appealing income play to consider Dave Inc. (DAVE)

The price of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) closed at 0.36 in the last session, down -0.19% from day before closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0007 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1023108 shares were traded. DAVE reached its highest trading level at $0.3894 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3410.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DAVE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 25, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Wilk Jason bought 1,532,232 shares for $10.01 per share. The transaction valued at 15,329,981 led to the insider holds 1,532,232 shares of the business.

Section 32 Fund 1, LP sold 400,974 shares of DAVE for $140,782 on Sep 29. The 10% Owner now owns 92,449,407 shares after completing the transaction at $0.35 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, Section 32 Fund 1, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 248,782 shares for $0.42 each. As a result, the insider received 103,344 and left with 92,850,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAVE has reached a high of $15.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5599, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0539.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DAVE traded on average about 6.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 371.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.08M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DAVE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 0.91, compared to 6.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.29 and $-0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.29. EPS for the following year is $-0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.24 and $-0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $203.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $203.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $153.01M, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.86M and the low estimate is $260.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.