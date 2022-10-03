It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With JFrog Ltd. (FROG) stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) closed the day trading at 22.11 up 4.19% from the previous closing price of $21.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1202032 shares were traded. FROG reached its highest trading level at $22.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FROG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 439.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On July 07, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Simon Frederic sold 45,000 shares for $21.03 per share. The transaction valued at 946,395 led to the insider holds 5,657,134 shares of the business.

Shulman Yakov (Jacob) sold 2,897 shares of FROG for $57,456 on Sep 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 298,609 shares after completing the transaction at $19.83 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Shulman Yakov (Jacob), who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,566 shares for $19.81 each. As a result, the insider received 31,022 and left with 301,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FROG has reached a high of $42.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FROG traded about 588.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FROG traded about 604.81k shares per day. A total of 98.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.74M. Insiders hold about 19.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FROG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.29, compared to 4.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $-0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $65.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $66M to a low estimate of $65M. As of the current estimate, JFrog Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $48.6M, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $278.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $274.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $277.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $206.68M, up 34.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $351.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $362.1M and the low estimate is $334.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.