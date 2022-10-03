It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) stock

The closing price of Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) was 0.33 for the day, down -2.56% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0086 from its previous closing price. On the day, 69819140 shares were traded. MULN reached its highest trading level at $0.3385 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3202.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MULN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Michery David sold 750,000 shares for $0.40 per share. The transaction valued at 297,375 led to the insider holds 15,843,789 shares of the business.

POPA CALIN sold 50,000 shares of MULN for $33,500 on Sep 08. The Pres. Mullen Automotive now owns 9,729 shares after completing the transaction at $0.67 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, NOVOA IGNACIO, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $0.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,675 and bolstered with 183,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has reached a high of $15.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6720, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8061.

Shares Statistics:

MULN traded an average of 76.87M shares per day over the past three months and 88.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 376.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 359.52M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MULN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 59.67M with a Short Ratio of 0.66, compared to 42.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.50% and a Short% of Float of 16.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.3M to a low estimate of $37.3M. As of the current estimate, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.8M, an estimated increase of 152.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.1M, an increase of 91.10% less than the figure of $152.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MULN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.7M, up 100.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.3M and the low estimate is $146.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.