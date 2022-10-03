It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) closed the day trading at 2.33 up 3.56% from the previous closing price of $2.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1585406 shares were traded. SVM reached its highest trading level at $2.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1950.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SVM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2020, Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.50.

Alliance Global Partners Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 12, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.25 to $4.35.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silvercorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVM has reached a high of $4.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4196, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0622.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SVM traded about 1.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SVM traded about 1.5M shares per day. A total of 177.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.36M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SVM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.34, compared to 1.2M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

SVM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.03, up from 0.03 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $227M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $210.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.92M, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $201.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220.8M and the low estimate is $183.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.