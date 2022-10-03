Poshmark Inc. (POSH) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) closed the day trading at 15.67 up 9.89% from the previous closing price of $14.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2777319 shares were traded. POSH reached its highest trading level at $16.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.23.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of POSH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on August 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $17 from $13 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Brumana Rodrigo sold 2,699 shares for $11.10 per share. The transaction valued at 29,948 led to the insider holds 617,533 shares of the business.

McDonald John Michael sold 4,778 shares of POSH for $53,016 on Sep 06. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 90,475 shares after completing the transaction at $11.10 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, McDonald John Michael, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,298 shares for $10.69 each. As a result, the insider received 45,959 and left with 84,384 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POSH has reached a high of $27.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, POSH traded about 1.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, POSH traded about 1.44M shares per day. A total of 78.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.73M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for POSH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.93M with a Short Ratio of 5.26, compared to 4.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 11.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.31, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.26, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.81 and $-1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.97. EPS for the following year is $-0.84, with 14 analysts recommending between $-0.32 and $-1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $361.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $355.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $360.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.01M, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $418.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $433M and the low estimate is $390.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.