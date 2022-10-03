Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) was 2.01 for the day, down -5.19% from the previous closing price of $2.12. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4923939 shares were traded. QRTEA reached its highest trading level at $2.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QRTEA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6.30 from $11.50 previously.

On April 09, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 15, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Wendling Brian J sold 15,732 shares for $3.17 per share. The transaction valued at 49,875 led to the insider holds 59,584 shares of the business.

Wendling Brian J sold 9,268 shares of QRTEA for $29,662 on Aug 29. The CAO/PFO now owns 75,316 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, GEORGE MICHAEL A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $10.64 each. As a result, the insider received 1,595,910 and left with 1,812,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Qurate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRTEA has reached a high of $10.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0070, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5611.

Shares Statistics:

QRTEA traded an average of 5.45M shares per day over the past three months and 4.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 381.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 341.30M. Insiders hold about 8.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QRTEA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 18.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.07% and a Short% of Float of 7.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for QRTEA, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 21, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 11, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 14, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1182:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $1, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRTEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.04B, down -9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.44B and the low estimate is $12.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.