The name Denbury Inc. (DEN) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) closed at 86.26 up 2.70% from its previous closing price of $83.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1092458 shares were traded. DEN reached its highest trading level at $86.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.00.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Denbury Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8351.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $102.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on July 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $107 to $71.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Denbury’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEN has reached a high of $93.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DEN has traded an average of 707.21K shares per day and 757.9k over the past ten days. A total of 51.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.08M. Shares short for DEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 7.07, compared to 5.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.80% and a Short% of Float of 11.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.99 and a low estimate of $1.43, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.6 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.23 and $5.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.27. EPS for the following year is $8.87, with 9 analysts recommending between $10.9 and $6.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $424.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $476.38M to a low estimate of $343.44M. As of the current estimate, Denbury Inc.’s year-ago sales were $301.37M, an estimated increase of 40.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $443.67M, an increase of 29.10% less than the figure of $40.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $485M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $368.72M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26B, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.