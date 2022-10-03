The name Farfetch Limited (FTCH) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Farfetch Limited’s stock clocked out at 7.45, down -1.32% from its previous closing price of $7.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8745814 shares were traded. FTCH reached its highest trading level at $7.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FTCH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 26, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On August 02, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $9.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on July 22, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Farfetch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCH has reached a high of $47.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FTCH traded 10.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 382.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 318.15M. Insiders hold about 4.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 25.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 8.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $-0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.43 and $-1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.85. EPS for the following year is $-0.82, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.43 and $-1.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $549.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $593.8M to a low estimate of $367M. As of the current estimate, Farfetch Limited’s year-ago sales were $496.91M, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $638.14M, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $696M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $559.45M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.56B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.