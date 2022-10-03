The name X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) closed at 1.71 up 14.77% from its previous closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1901374 shares were traded. XFOR reached its highest trading level at $1.8591 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4950.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 23, 2019, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On December 18, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 09, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Ragan Paula sold 6,292 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 7,613 led to the insider holds 661,806 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XFOR has reached a high of $6.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1637, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4924.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XFOR has traded an average of 663.38K shares per day and 2.13M over the past ten days. A total of 68.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.00M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for XFOR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 590.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.73, compared to 658.69k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.58 and a low estimate of $-0.71, while EPS last year was $-0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.43, with high estimates of $-0.26 and low estimates of $-0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.43 and $-2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.05. EPS for the following year is $-1.16, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.11 and $-1.76.