There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) can be one of them

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) closed the day trading at 8.74 up 0.34% from the previous closing price of $8.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1240810 shares were traded. ATEC reached its highest trading level at $9.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.63.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATEC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 31.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 29.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.50.

On October 29, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on October 29, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Mowry David H sold 4,370 shares for $7.85 per share. The transaction valued at 34,304 led to the insider holds 91,973 shares of the business.

Altman Elizabeth Ann sold 8,009 shares of ATEC for $72,562 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 40,431 shares after completing the transaction at $9.06 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Hunsaker Craig E, who serves as the EVP, PEOPLE/CULTURE & GC of the company, sold 9,895 shares for $9.07 each. As a result, the insider received 89,748 and left with 1,251,174 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 87.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATEC has reached a high of $14.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATEC traded about 606.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATEC traded about 761.12k shares per day. A total of 102.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.26M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.73M with a Short Ratio of 8.87, compared to 5.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.63% and a Short% of Float of 8.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.4, while EPS last year was $-0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.29, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.6 and $-1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.23. EPS for the following year is $-0.9, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.16 and $-1.5.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $78.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $80M to a low estimate of $73.45M. As of the current estimate, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.92M, an estimated increase of 63.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $316.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $316.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $243.21M, up 30.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $388.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $395.37M and the low estimate is $380M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.