There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) can be one of them

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) closed the day trading at 14.92 up 3.61% from the previous closing price of $14.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1440553 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COGT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on June 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 11, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought 1,200,000 shares for $8.25 per share. The transaction valued at 9,900,000 led to the insider holds 2,472,124 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COGT has reached a high of $18.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COGT traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COGT traded about 793.21k shares per day. A total of 65.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.66M. Shares short for COGT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.51, compared to 4.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.92% and a Short% of Float of 9.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.43 and a low estimate of $-0.73, while EPS last year was $-0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.59, with high estimates of $-0.36 and low estimates of $-0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.72 and $-2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.43. EPS for the following year is $-2.41, with 7 analysts recommending between $-1.59 and $-3.61.