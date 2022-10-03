There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Planet Labs PBC (PL) can be one of them

The closing price of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) was 5.43 for the day, down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $5.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1134296 shares were traded. PL reached its highest trading level at $5.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.39.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 15, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $8 from $10.50 previously.

On January 27, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.50.

On January 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on January 12, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Marshall William Spencer bought 19,230 shares for $6.47 per share. The transaction valued at 124,445 led to the insider holds 19,230 shares of the business.

Weil Kevin bought 165,580 shares of PL for $994,473 on Dec 20. The President, Product & Business now owns 165,580 shares after completing the transaction at $6.01 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, de Masi Niccolo, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 36,765 shares for $6.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 245,572 and bolstered with 36,765 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PL has reached a high of $12.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.46.

Shares Statistics:

PL traded an average of 2.27M shares per day over the past three months and 2.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 266.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.82M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.87, compared to 6.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 4.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.38 and $-0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.61. EPS for the following year is $-0.48, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.24 and $-0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $184.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $179.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $182.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131.21M, up 38.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $261.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $275.73M and the low estimate is $250M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.