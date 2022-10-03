There is a good chance Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) closed at 1.37 in the last session, down -1.44% from day before closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1606055 shares were traded. CCO reached its highest trading level at $1.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $1.50 from $4 previously.

On November 11, 2021, Barrington Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,000 shares for $1.38 per share. The transaction valued at 275,000 led to the insider holds 48,471,580 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,000 shares of CCO for $275,000 on Sep 29. The 10% Owner now owns 48,471,580 shares after completing the transaction at $1.38 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $1.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 279,420 and bolstered with 48,271,580 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCO has reached a high of $4.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6094, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3835.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCO traded on average about 2.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.87M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 475.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 468.75M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 28.39M with a Short Ratio of 13.82, compared to 25.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 7.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $-0.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $645.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $665M to a low estimate of $630.1M. As of the current estimate, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $505.92M, an estimated increase of 27.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $657.49M, an increase of 11.60% less than the figure of $27.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $685M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $621M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.