There is a good chance Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $2.87 in the most recent trading day, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) closed at 3.02, up 5.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2516895 shares were traded. EXK reached its highest trading level at $3.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8350.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.75.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2020, with a $4.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXK has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1684, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8405.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 189.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.18M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EXK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 4.87M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $35.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.62M to a low estimate of $32M. As of the current estimate, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $47.66M, an estimated decrease of -24.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.29M, an increase of 28.10% over than the figure of $-24.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $214.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $166.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $190.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.32M, up 15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $162.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210.7M and the low estimate is $138.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.