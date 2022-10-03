There is a good chance Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Globalstar Inc. (AMEX: GSAT) closed at 1.59 in the last session, down -0.62% from day before closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5226629 shares were traded. GSAT reached its highest trading level at $1.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GSAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 219.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Monroe James III bought 100,000 shares for $1.78 per share. The transaction valued at 178,000 led to the insider holds 200,000 shares of the business.

Monroe James III bought 100,000 shares of GSAT for $182,690 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.83 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Wolff Benjamin G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,193 shares for $1.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,064 and bolstered with 612,670 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSAT has reached a high of $2.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6926, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3226.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GSAT traded on average about 9.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.83M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 682.97M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GSAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 52.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.85, compared to 50.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 7.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.01, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.05 and $-0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.05. EPS for the following year is $-0.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.06 and $-0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $29.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.89M to a low estimate of $29.89M. As of the current estimate, Globalstar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.28M, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.33M, an increase of 13.90% over than the figure of $-1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32.33M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $126.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $125.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $124.3M, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $125.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.28M and the low estimate is $123M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.