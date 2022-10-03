There Is Still Room For Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) closed the day trading at 5.80 up 3.66% from the previous closing price of $5.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4853139 shares were traded. PACB reached its highest trading level at $6.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PACB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when HENRY CHRISTIAN O sold 91,307 shares for $5.78 per share. The transaction valued at 527,435 led to the insider holds 688,551 shares of the business.

Farmer Michele sold 3,573 shares of PACB for $19,819 on May 18. The now owns 60,354 shares after completing the transaction at $5.55 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Kim Susan G., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,062 shares for $11.06 each. As a result, the insider received 11,746 and left with 134,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACB has reached a high of $31.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PACB traded about 7.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PACB traded about 6.22M shares per day. A total of 224.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.10M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PACB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 36.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.82, compared to 38.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.06% and a Short% of Float of 20.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.37, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.27 and low estimates of $-0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.32 and $-1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.36. EPS for the following year is $-1.27, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.96 and $-1.4.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $35.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.5M to a low estimate of $35M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.61M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.52M, an increase of 27.60% over than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $165.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $159.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $162.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.51M, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $242.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.37M and the low estimate is $232.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.