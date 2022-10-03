There Is Still Room For Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) closed the day trading at 60.63 up 1.95% from the previous closing price of $59.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1771797 shares were traded. PRTA reached its highest trading level at $64.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRTA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 171.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 19, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $77.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on June 18, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Cooke Shane sold 10,000 shares for $48.09 per share. The transaction valued at 480,900 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kinney Gene G. sold 16,412 shares of PRTA for $876,008 on Sep 28. The President and CEO now owns 12,793 shares after completing the transaction at $53.38 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, COLLIER RICHARD T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $48.09 each. As a result, the insider received 1,202,250 and left with 1,219 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTA has reached a high of $74.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRTA traded about 602.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRTA traded about 2.04M shares per day. A total of 46.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.36M. Insiders hold about 5.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.79% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 4.09, compared to 3.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 17.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $-1.02, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.68, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $-1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.36 and $-4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.87. EPS for the following year is $-3.59, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.63 and $-4.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200.58M, down -75.00% from the average estimate.